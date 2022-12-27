APC PCC Publicity Committee in Oyo Holds Inaugural Meeting, Formulates Strategies

Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, Chairman, Tinubu Media & Publicity Committee in Oyo State.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council Media and Publicity Committee for Oyo State, has been formally inaugurated with a charge to go all out to market the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to all the 33 local government areas and 351 wards in the state.

Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, who chairs the committee performed the inauguration in Ibadan, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, on behalf of the APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

In his inaugural speech, Olaosebikan, a veteran journalist, said members of the committee were appointed based on their professional competence after being duly screened by the Media Directorate headquarters in Abuja.

His words, “this committee was set up as the state branch of the directorate for efficient and effective dissemination of information and programmes of the directorate to the nooks and crannies of Oyo State.

“Your choice as members of this all-important committee was done purely based on your professional competence, loyalty and commitment to the party and sincere interest in the Presidential Candidate of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“You were individually screened, both here in Oyo State and at the directorate headquarters in Abuja, for suitability and competence before your appointment.

“With our appointment, we are expected to bring our professional expertise and experience to bear and engender great communications ideas and activities that would explicitly spread the good tidings that the presidency of Bola Ahmed Tinubu would bring to Nigerians, particularly to the people of Oyo State.

“Our task as a committee is to market the presidential candidate of our party to all the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, to all our 351 wards and the entire 6,390 polling units in our state.

“With the mission at hand, we are expected to go beyond the units and penetrate all the villages, hamlets, cells and homes to convince the electorate why Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best candidate and the preeminent person that would make life more meaningful, enjoyable and better for all.

“Ultimately, our responsibility is to ensure that the overwhelming majority of voters in Oyo State cast their votes for Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election of February 25, 2023. Our target is at least 95 per cent of the total votes in the state.”

The chairman who served as Chief Press Secretary to late Governor Lam Adesina, expressed optimism that the committee would deliver on its assignment.

He spoke further, “we have valuable products in our hands to market to our people. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima are men of character, competence, capacity, vast experience with profound antecedents.

Asiwaju laid the foundation for the exponential development of Lagos State, making Lagos the reference point in all forms of development in Nigeria today. The Vice Presidential Candidate of our party, Senator Shettima, governed Borno State meritoriously at a time when the state was challenged by the Boko Haram insurgency.”

Alhaji Olaosebikan, noted that “In the Action Plan tagged ‘Renewed Hope’, the duo of Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima have pledged to restore security , revamp the economy, achieve double-digit Gross Domestic Product (GDP), increase megawatts of electricity, empower our youths through the creation of jobs, provide affordable loans to people and mortgages to those who desire to acquire their houses. The Renewed Hope Agenda places emphasis on agriculture and infrastructural development which the Tinubu government intends to pursue vigorously with technology and new ideas.

“With the best presidential candidate to market, our job has been made easy, as all that is left for us is to come up with robust plans and strategies for effectuating the campaign.”.

The committee thereafter held its inaugural meeting during which sub-committees were constituted.