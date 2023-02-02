APC PCC lauds Zamfara residents for giving Tinubu warm reception

By Ishaq Zaki



Sen. Kabiru Marafa, Zamfara Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, has commended the people of the state for according a rousing for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the state’s presidential campaign rally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential campaign rally for Tinubu/Shettima held in Gusau on Saturday.

Marafa, in a media chat with journalists on the outcome of the presidential candidate visit to the state, described the large crowd of APC supporters and people of the state during the rally as a welcome development.

He said: “We acknowledged the APC’s strength in the state, we were motivated by the mammoth crowd that received the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Zamfara.

“The success of the rally is a clear indication that the APC remained strong political party in the state.

“Considering Tinubu’s past records as former Governor of Lagos State state had the capacity and competency to provide good leadership for Nigerians.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu is capable of handling the presidency.”

According to Marafa, during the visit, the APC leaders in the state discussed with the presidential candidate on various issues for the development of the state.

“During the discussions, Tinubu promised to tackle security challenges affecting Zamfara and other parts of North Western states.

“He also promised to promote agriculture and mining sectors as well as revive Gusau textiles and extend rail line to Zamfara in order to promote economic development and create employment opportunities in the state,” he said.

Marafa, therefore, urged the people of the state to turn out en masse to elect APC on the election days, adding that it remains the only party to beat in Zamfara. (NAN)