APC PCC donates 1000 bags of food items to Christian community in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has donated 1,000 bags of rice and corn flour to the Christian community in the state for the celebration of the 2022 Christmas and 2023 New Year in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

“The food items which comprised 250 bags of rice and 750 bags of maize flour were handed over to the Christian community in the state by the State APC PCC Coordinator Sen. Kabiru Marafa.

“The gesture was aimed at joining the Christian community in celebrating the festive season in the zone which is Coordinated by Gov. Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara.

“Marafa called on the beneficiaries, the Christian community leaders in the state to ensure that the gesture reached the majority of their members especially those in need throughout the state,” Idris said.

Idris also quoted the PCC Coordinator as calling on them to contribute in creating more awareness on the candidature of the APC presidential and vice presidential candidates, Matawalle and their ability to move the nation and the state to greater heights.

“Marafa called on them to continue to pray for the growth, development, security, peace and unity of the nation as well as the state beyond the 2023 general elections,” he added.

In their remarks while receiving the items, the state Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Eze-Igbo Zamfara, Ahmad Haruna and Igwe Egbuna Obijiaku, respectively, commended the council for the gesture and promised to extend it to the beneficiaries.

The two leaders also assured that the Christian community would always pray for the growth and wellbeing of Nigeria and Nigerians. (NAN)