APC PCC dissociates diaspora directorate from branded Wine stunt

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Tuesday in Abuja, dissociated its Directorate of Diaspora Affairs from the viral video of branded wine being circulated on social media.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Publicity, APC PCC.

Onanuga described the video as a mischievous campaign stunt created by opposition elements to misinform the public.

He said the opposition elements were using every means to manipulate the public ahead of the general elections.

Onanuga further noted that the APC PCC Directorate of Diaspora Affairs was a serious organ of the party`s campaign council.

He added that the directorate was led by serious and accomplished Nigerians who would never be insensitive to the plight of compatriots battling naira scarcity to brand wines as campaign souvenirs.

“This is the most ludicrous campaign gimmick; we are not aware of this no-brainer kindergarten stunt, and should not be associated with such crass.

“This is insulting to thousands and millions of Nigerians battling with the scarcity of fuel and cash.

”The directorate is not part of this tragicomedy, this is opposition propaganda to misinform Nigerians.

`We call on our supporters and well-meaning Nigerians who believe in the renewed hope agenda of Sen. Bola Tinubu our presidential candidate to disregard this cheap propaganda,’’ he said (NAN)