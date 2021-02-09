The Speaker, Nasarawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, says that All Progressives Congress (APC) is a party to beat in the state, come 2023.

This, he said, was due to the ‘tremendous achievements’ of Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the support being enjoyed from the people of the state by the party.

Balarabe-Abdullahi stated this on Tuesday in his goodwill message during the inauguration of APC membership revalidation/registration and update exercise at Motor Park II, Gudi in Akwanga Local Government area of the state.

He said that with the achievements of the governor and the love the people of the state had for APC, the party would come out victorious in 2023.

“What is happening here today shows that victory is sure for APC in 2023 and beyond, as there is no longer opposition in Nasarawa.

“Nasarawa is home of APC and will continue to be, even beyond 2023, by God’s grace,’’ he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi advised those involved in the registration not to discriminate against any person who might want to register or revalidate his/her membership with the party.

He called for prayers and support for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Sule’s administrations.

The speaker reassured the governor of continued support of members of the House of Assembly for his administration.

Earlier, the state APC Woman Leader, Elsie Monde, urged women and other people in the state to embrace the registration/revalidation exercise in their overall interest and for the overall development of the state.

While promising to mobilise women, she urged other people to come out en masse to register and ensure the success of the exercise in the state.

Mr John Mamman, the state APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, said that the importance of the exercise to the development of the party and the country at large could not be over-emphasised.

“President Buhari has already launched the exercise in Daura, Katsina State and today, our amiable governor will inaugurate it in our state.

“Materials for the exercise have arrived and they have already been distributed to various wards and polling units,” he said.

Mamman urged all and sundry to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols in the course of participating in the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports dignitaries, such as the Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, and Rep. Abdulmumin Ari, graced the occasion.

Others were Mr Silas Agara, a former Deputy Governor of the state and Alhaji Aliyu Wadada as well as Dr Joseph Kigbu, both former House of Representatives members. (NAN)