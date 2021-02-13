The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has described the All Progressives Party (APC) as a “party that walks its talk” and makes lives better.

Dr. Hadiza Balarabe who stated this after revalidating her APC membership at the weekend, said the current revalidation and registration exercise offers people who agree with the party’s ideology, to join the great party.

The Deputy Governor who revalidated her membership at her polling unit at Magajin Gari, Gwantu Ward, Sanga local government area, further said that APC’s ideology puts people first in it governance agenda.

“What we are doing now is to give everybody that opportunity to come in and do a revalidation or register. Sometime ago, some people were not up to the age of voting but now, some of them have reached voting age; so they can come and register.

The Deputy Governor called on not just the people Sanga local government but the citizens of Kaduna state ‘’ to come out and either register or do a revalidation of their membership of this great party.’’

According to her, the APC government in Kaduna ‘’puts people first because we want to make lives better and so I call on each and everyone to register in the party, so that we can put our hands together and make the state even greater than what it is now.’’

She appealed to the State Committee members to make the forms available, so that interested people who believe in the APC ideology ‘’ or those who want to identify with the party, can register as bonafide members of this great party.’’