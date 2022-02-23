APC optimistic of winning bye-elections in Plateau

By Peter Amine

Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is optimistic of winning Saturday’s state and National Assembly bye-elections.

Its Publicity Secretary, Mr Sylvanus Namang, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos that the party was getting positive responses from the electorate as the elections drew near.

“The party and its candidates for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State Constituency undertook a door-to-door campaign.

“We got positive responses from voters and we are optimistic of our chances.

“As matter of fact, from what we saw on ground, APC is confident of emerging victorious in the bye-elections,’’ he said.

Namang acknowledged, however, that there were few grey areas the party needed to speedily address before Saturday.

“Some APC members, particularly in Jos North Local Government are still aggrieved over the outcome of the primaries,’’ he noted.

According to him, some have even threatened to move to other political parties to exercise their franchise.

“We are appealing to them to reconsider their position, because doing so will be injurious to the APC.

“You cannot leave your house and move into a rented house that is not even properly built.

“APC is a family and whatever differences we have, we must settle them internally and emerge stronger,’’ Namang stressed. (NAN)

