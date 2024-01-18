…..APC optimistic of winning Birnin Kudu/Buji by-election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is optimistic of winning the Feb.3 Birnin kudu/Buji federal constituency by-election in Jigawa.

The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Sani Gumel, said this when he inaugurated the party’s campaign committee at its secretariat in Dutse.

Also speaking, the Committee Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Usman, promised to mobilise the electorate to ensure victory for the party.

The by-election followed the ruling of an Appeal Court which declared the Feb. 25, 2023 election inconclusive, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election in eight polling units of the constituency in 30 days.(NAN)

Abdullahi Mohammed

