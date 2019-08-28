APC NWC postpones Bayelsa governorship primary

The National Working Committee

(NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has pistponed the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary from Aug. 29 to , Aug 31.

The ruling party said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in Abuja on Wednesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party had on July 9 released its table to conduct Kogi and Bayelsa governorship primaries on Aug. 29.

NAN also reports that the party has adopted the direct mode of primary for the selection of its candidate in Bayelsa while choosing indirect primary in Kogi.

According to Issa-Onilu, the party has adopted the direct mode of primary in line with the written request of the Bayelsa State chapter and majority of the stakeholders.

”This is in compliance with the decision of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC), which grants state chapters and majority of party leaders in a state the right to decide on the mode of primary they wish to adopt,” the party’s spokesman said.

In a related development, some members of APC on the auspice of Kogi Mandate Group, have expressed concern over the disqualification of a Kogi governorship aspirant, Mr Babatunde Irukera.

However, the screening committee headed by Sen. Hope Uzodinma, had on Aug. 26, released its report, disqualifying Irukera due to the following reasons:

The National Coordinator, Kogi Mandate Group, Mr Amos Alfa, said that the group was at the APC National Secretariat to protest against disqualification of Irukera.

According to him, the NWC of the party should do justice to ensure that Irukera is being featured in the primary.

“Justice should be done and ensure that this party doesn’t lose Kogi to a wrong hand,” Alfa said.(NAN)