APC NWC Appoints Giadom as Acting National Secretary

#TrackNigeria- The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Mr.. Victor Giadom as the Party’s acting National Secretary,

A statement signed by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Friday that Giadom will be acting national secretary pending when Yobe State nominates a replacement for the former National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Governor-elect of Yobe State. Prior to his appointment,.Giadom was the Party’s Deputy National Secretary

