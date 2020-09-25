APC nullifies Fayemi’s suspension by  Ekiti chapter

Share the news













The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the purported suspension of Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State by the party’s state chapter. Mr Yekini Nabena, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja, while reacting to the development.

“The attention of the APC national secretariat has been drawn to a purported and widely reported suspension of Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, as well as an earlier reported indefinite suspension of some other party members in the state. “The actions are a nullity as the party’s national secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported suspensions,” he said.

Nabena, therefore, advised all members of the party to adhere to its Constitution, adding that Fayemi remains the party’s leader in Ekiti State. He further called on members and leaders of the party in Ekiti State to be duly guided and to work to support the ongoing settlement of internal party disputes.

This, he said, was in line with the mandate of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and President Muhammad Buhari’s admonition. He stressed that the Mr Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee remain the authentic, valid and duly recognised executive. The APC spokesman added that there was no factions or divisions in the Ekiti State chapter of APC as was being speculated. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ekiti State chapter of the APC had in a statement, announced the suspension of Fayemi and some others.

The chapter specifically accused Fayemi of anti-party activities, saying he supported the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Sept. 19 Edo State governorship. The chapter alleged that for five days prior to the Edo State governorship elections, Fayemi hosted PDP big wig, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode in the government house in Ado Ekiti. The statement announcing Fayemi’s suspension was signed by Sen. Tony Adeniyi, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye and Dr Adewale Omirin, Speaker Ekiti State House of Assembly among others. (NAN)

