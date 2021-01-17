APC, NRM supporters defect to PDP in Zamfara

Dozens of All Progressives Congress (APC) and National Rescue Movement (NRM) supporters in Madawaki Ward of Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara have defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on behalf of the defectors on Sunday, Alhaji Bello Jafaru said their decision to join PDP was as a result of the present administration’s efforts in tackling insecurity in the state.

Also speaking, Hajiya Hadiza Salisu commended Gov. Bello Matawalle for appointing women into various political offices in the state.

“On behalf of over 3000 women from Madawaki Ward, we have decided to join PDP considering various programmes initiated by Gov. Bello Matawalle to move Zamfara forward.

“Women in the state are benefiting from the ongoing Women Empowerment Programme initiated by the state government through the office of the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bello-Matawalle,” she said.

Receiving the defectors, Alhaji Sanusi Sarki the Sole Administrator of Gusau local government council commended them for joining PDP and described it as a welcome development.

Sarki said the state government would continue to give priority to youths and women empowerment programmes.(NAN)