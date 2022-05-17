APC now a united house in Zamfara- Official

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has reconciled all its factions in Zamfara, toward a common front, ahead of 2023 general elections.



This is contained in a statement by Mr Zailani Bappa, the Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications to Gov. Bello Matawalle on Tuesday in Gusau.



Bappa said that the development followed a grand rally aimed at uniting the factions after series of meetings and agreements.

He said that the rally was attended by critical stakeholders and APC factional leaders, signifying reconciliation among warring factions in the state.



“The leaders in attendance included Gov. Bello Matawalle, former governors, Ahmad Sani Yarima, Mahmud Shinkafi and Abdulazeez Yari.

“Others were the deputy governor, Hassan Nasiha, Sen. Kabiru Marafa, Sen. Saidu Dansadau, and Sen. Sahabi Yau,” he said.



The special adviser said that those who spoke at the meeting commended the leaders for the reconciliation and urged the party supporters to forget the past and look into the future.

He said that the speakers focused on the virtues of reconciliation and its benefits to the peace and development of the state.

The Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led APC National Working Committee had met with all the three factions in the state toward long lasting reconciliation.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

