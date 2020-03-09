APC not factionalised, says party spokesman

Lesley Muosowo Otu- Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rebutted rumours of their being factionalised.

According to the press release from APC secretariat made available to Newsdiaryonline, Monday, the issues being alluded to in the media reports are matters before the courts and should be allowed to run their normal legal courses

Spokesman of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu who signed the statement said, “In a political organisation such as the APC, contestations are not unusual and are not necessarily intractable. The exaggerated story foreboding armageddon is far-fetched.

“We call on members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Party’s secretariat staff to resume at their offices and continue carrying out their scheduled roles and responsibilities without any fear”, it reads.

The statement further reads, ” we thank the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, personnel of the Police, Department of State Services and other Security Services for their professionalism in the process of maintaining the peace and preventing hoodlums from formenting trouble at the APC National Secretariat”

In conclusion, the APC assured all their members in Nigeria and across the world that their leaders are capable of resolving any contestations that may arise bearing in mind the best interests of the party and in the pursuit of progress and development of our country.