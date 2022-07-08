APC Northwest Zone to set up Situation Room to monitor voters’ registration

The Northwest Zonal office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangements to establish a situation room to monitor progress of the Continuous Voters’ Registration in the zone.

Mr Salihu Lukman, National Vice Chairman of APC, Northwest made this known on Friday while briefing newsmen at the party’s zonal office in Kaduna.

Lukman noted that the need to set up the situation room, arose due to the poor registration process in the North West.

”The statistics from the zone on the registration is worrisome.

“As leaders, we feel there is the need to do everything to correct it.

“We have decided to take steps to address the situation and to this end, we have resolved to setup what we call special room,” he said.

He appealed to supporters to ensure that they are registered. NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

