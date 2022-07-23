APC North-West strengthens reconciliatory drive ahead of 2023 polls

By Moses Kolo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it is reconciling with aggrieved members as part of its strategies to win the 2023 polls.

Mr Musa Mada, APC National Zonal Publicity Secretary, Northwest, disclosed this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Mada said although the party would not disclosed all its strategies in public, reconciliatory drive among aggrieved members was a key strategy that would be pursued vigorously.

“This is necessary because any political party as strong as APC anywhere in the world must watch its steps before and after its primary election.

“Naturally, there would be those offended one way or the other and their grievances might be either legitimate or flimsy and as a party you must reconcile them,” Mada said.

“We are proud our national chairman is already taking the bull by the horn, beginning at the national level.

“As we embark on our zonal tour, we interact with stakeholders and from there we are able to gather information and come out on how to go about correcting what needs to be corrected,” Mada added.

He said the reconciliatory drive did not in any way suggest that the party was nursing fears of losing the elections, adding, “we are taking up this strategy as a challenge to ensure we leave no stone unturned”.

Mada, who cited the case of the just-concluded Osun governorship election, noted that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the election partly because of the internal squabbles in the APC. (NAN)

