APC North-West stakeholders brainstorm on challenges, plans for 2027

By Hussaina Yakubu

APC stakeholders from North-West on Sunday, in Kaduna brainstormed on some challenges and plans for future electoral victories especially 2027.

The National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, emphasized the imperative for unity and proactive engagement among the stakeholders to propel Nigeria towards prosperity under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Ganduje also underscored Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to national advancement and urged the party members to rally behind his visionary leadership.

He called for sensitization efforts to educate Nigerians about Tinubu’s transformative agenda and his decisive actions since assuming office.

The national chairman highlighted the importance of political harmony and unity to achieve success in all endeavors, stressing that progress cannot thrive amidst discord.

He emphasized the need for robust collaborations as well as consultations to address the challenges and harness opportunities for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Ganduje proposed innovative solutions to address security challenges, including the establishment of specialized forest response teams equipped with technology to combat banditry and kidnapping.

He advocated the implementation of technology-driven initiatives such as E-registration to enhance party organization and planning for future elections.

The Chairman of the North West Governors’ Forum, Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State reechoed Ganduje’s call for unity and pledged full support for Tinubu’s development agenda.

Radda commended the National Assembly members for their efforts in championing the North-West Development Commission and assured continued support from them and all APC faithful.

He said, ”With unity of purpose and proactive measures, APC will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for all Nigerians.”

In his Keynote, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, said the meeting was to address key issues facing the party, commending the stakeholders for their contributions to the party’s growth.

Sani stressed the strategic importance of the North-West Zone within the party while advocating a consensus approach to issues resolution and adherence to internal party democracy.

He extolled Tinubu’s efforts in tackling Nigeria’s security and developmental challenges and acknowledged the positive impact of his Development Agenda on the North -West Zone.

Sani further solicited for continued support and cooperation with Tinubu’s administration.

Earlier in his welcome ,the APC National Vice Chairman, North-West, Garba Datti,stressed the need to address the obnoxious trend of suspensions within the party, particularly at the ward levels.

He identified instigators within the party who are working against its interests while emphasizing on the importance of adhering to due process and the party’s amended Constitution regarding suspensions.

Datti further called for creative and innovative ideas to prepare the party for future challenges.

He explained that the stakeholders meeting served as a platform for open dialogue and strategic planning to address internal challenges and reposition the APC North-West Zone for future electoral victories.

On her part, Hajiya Hadiza Bala-Usman, Special Adviser on Policy Coordination to the President, emphasized the importance of bringing rights and resources to the zone.

She expressed gratitude to Tinubu for his continuous support to the zone, urging all the members to work together for the party’s advancement.

Speaking also at the event ,the Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, called on Ganduje to constitute reconciliation committees at various levels to mend rifts within the party.

He also spoke of the need for peaceful coexistence among party members, encouraged forgiveness and collaborations for future successes.

The speaker also urged the party leaders to provide continuous support to the party structures beyond election cycles.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring competent members’ return to the National Assembly in 2027 and commended Tinubu for key appointments in the North-West.

Abbas emphasized the importance of the ongoing constitution amendment, particularly focusing on critical areas such as state Police and women’s inclusion in governance.

He proposed empowering Senators and members of the House of Representatives to engage with their constituents to gather inputs for the constitutional review process.(NAN)