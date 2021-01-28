APC: No membership registration by proxy – Official

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says that there will be no registration by proxy in the national membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Prof. Ussiju Medaner, APC Director of Organisation, said this on Thursday in Abuja while addressing participants at the party’s train the trainer workshop ahead of the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised by the APC in collaboration with National Democratic Institute (NDI).

Medaner said that the party’s nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise was important and most unique element in preparation for future elections.

He stressed that members must be physically present for the exercise, adding that there would be no room for membership registration and revalidation by proxy.

“That is why we have paid attention to cultural peculiarities and possible restrictions in some parts of the country,”he said.

He added that the party had done this by ensuring that the composition of the membership registration officials comprised both genders.

Medaner said the exercise was to enlarge the party’s support base and create ownership mentality that would translate to improved members participation.

He identified general issues that may arise in the course of the exercise, saying that the party’s membership registration and revalidation manual had provided possible ways of addressing them.

He assured that COVID-19 public health protocols would be observed during the exercise in all registration centres to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The choice of the registration venue must allow space for social distancing which must be enforced by registration officers.

“Queues are to be orderly and rowdiness are to be prevented by all means feasible.

“Use of nose and face mask must be mandatory at the registration centres and hand sanitisers and temperature check will be made available for use,”he said.

Mr Omasan Agbajoh, Secretary of Kano State APC membership registration and revalidation committee in his vote of thanks, expressed hope that the exercise would boost the party’s membership base.

He said the party would emerge from the exercise with greater numerical membership strength and stronger political base ahead of the 2023 general elections. (NAN)