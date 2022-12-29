APC, NNPP, PDP candidates promise to strengthen citizens engagement in Kaduna Constituency

By Philip Yatai

The candidates vying for Kaura Constituency in the 2023 General Elections in Kaduna State on Wednesday promised to strengthen citizens engagement in governance if elected.

The candidates are Mr Sunday Nehemiah of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Isaac Gandu, New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and Mr Yusuf Mugu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They stated this in Kaura, Kaduna State during an interactive session with the electorate in the constituency, organised by the Kaura Joint Committee.

The committee is made up of Kaura Youth Coalition, Nigerian Union of Teachers, Kaura Local Government Branch, and Kaura Development Forum.

Others are Community Development Associations, Grassroots Vision for Women Development Initiative and Kaura LG branches of Jam’iyar Matan Arewa and Youth Council of Nigeria.

Gandu promised to ensure citizens input into the state and local government budgeting process through the conduct of needs assessment to package the budget.

To achieve this, the NNPP candidate promised to establish a functional constituency office for citizens consultation and hold periodic town hall meetings.

“I will also ensure the establishment of a functional Information and Communication Technology centre to improve access to digital skills, including Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Examinations,” he said.

He also expressed readiness to ensure active participation in law making processes and oversight functions to address the issue of sacked teachers without entitlement through legislation.

Similarly, Nehemiah of the APC promised to organise town hall meetings to get feedback from citizens, their needs and how to address their concerns.

This, according to him, will strengthen citizens’ participation in governance.

He also promised to work with the executive arm of government to address insecurity, which he described as critical to sustainable development.

He also identified youth and women empowerment, agriculture and industry, security and peace building, poverty eradication and job creation among his top agenda if elected.

On his part, the incumbent member representing the constituency, Mugu of the PDP, said that if re-elected, he would consolidate on the agenda of his party.

He also said that he would build on the progress achieved so far, particularly in law making, oversight function and lobbying for dividend of democracy for the people of the LGA.

Chairman Planning Committee, Mr Ben Shamang, Director News, Voice of Nigeria, said that the event was organised to provide a platform for the citizens of the council to interact with the candidates.

Shamang said that the effort was in line with issue-based campaigns, so that the people would ask the candidates critical questions about their programmes and plans for the people of Kaura constituency.

“This is not a debate, but an interactive session to find common ground for the development of the LGA.

“We believe in Kaura LGA as an institution, and the candidates believe they have what it takes to represent us at the National and State Assemblies and lead us on the path for sustainable development,” he added.

Also speaking, Chairman, Kaura LGA, Mr Simon Mathias, commended the organisers of the event, describing it as the first of its kind in the history of the area.

“This is the first time candidates from different political parties vying for political offices are brought together to interact with the electorate and tell them what they have to offer.

“This will enable the electorate to make informed decisions in their choice of who to vote for during the 2023 General Elections,” Mathias said. (NAN)