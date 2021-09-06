APC NEC to decide fate of those who dragged it to court -Secretary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says its National Executive Committee (NEC) will decide the fate of those who dragged it to court.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this on Monday, in Abuja while speaking with newsmen.

Akpanudohedehe, who spoke on the party’s just-concluded nationwide local government congresses, said the exercise was very successful and better than its ward congresses.

“We are already compiling the list of all the cases, after which, we will approach NEC for a decision which we will stand by,” he said.

He, however, refuted reports of factions and parallel local government congresses in Enugu, Delta, Kwara and some other states, saying the party was not aware of such.

He said the party’s congress committees delivered on their mandate across the federation.

He advised that those that were not satisfied with the outcome of the congresses were free to approach the party’s congress appeal committee.

He stressed that the party’s constitution allows for a consensus candidate when necessary as adopted in most of its state chapters.

“If you are not satisfied with the appeal, the caretaker committee will handle it that is our structure.

“People are used to giving words to individuals, but we have a clear mandate that the party should be given to the grassroots,” he said.(NAN)

