APC NEC: Stop denying your wrong, PDP tells Buhari Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rebuked the Buhari Presidency for denying that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held inside the chambers of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The party described as unfortunate that the Presidency would post a denial even when the media and the public space are already awash with photographs and videos of the NEC meeting, with APC leaders physically in attendance inside the FEC chambers where President Muhammadu Buhari presided.

A statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of PDP said Sunday, “It is therefore shocking that the Buhari Presidency can state in denial that “this meeting, we say emphatically, was not convened at the Council Chamber. It was virtual, not a physical meeting”.

“This is even when the world watched Mr. President addressing the applauding APC leaders, in addition to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, physically administering oath of office on the Chairman of APC National Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni, on the floor of the FEC chamber.

PDP said “It is a fact before Nigerians that the meeting was physical and only virtual to the extent that some members of the APC NEC members were linked via conference call.

“Moreover, our party refers the Buhari Presidency to reports already in the media where the AGF admitted administering oath of office to the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee; an event that took place on the floor of the FEC Chamber.

“Such a denial by President Buhari’s handlers has further exposed the decadence in the APC and the Buhari Presidency.

“What Nigerians expected of the Buhari Presidency and the APC, was to tender an unreserved apology to the nation and desist from further desecration of our national values and official conduct requirements.”

The PDP charged President Buhari to call his handlers to order so as to protect the integrity of his Presidency from further damage.

