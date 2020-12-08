APC NEC approves extension for Buni-led committee, dissolves party structures

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a six-month extension for the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NEC also approved the dissolution of the party structures at the ward, state and national levels.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i who confirmed these developments when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, said NEC also approved the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-South, Ntufam Hilliard-Eta.

He explained that Hilliard-Eta was dismissed from the party for refusing to withdraw the court case he instituted against the caretaker committee.