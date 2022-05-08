APC Ndigbo leader hails Tinubu’s nod on Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat 2nd term bid

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Deputy Apex leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, Sir Jude Idimogu, has lauded Sen. Bola Tinubu, an APC National Leader, for endorsing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, for a second tenure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Sanwo-Olu’s second term fate, which had been uncertain, was earlier approved and sealed by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making body in Lagos APC.

Also, Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, on Friday, threw his weight behind Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, to run for another term of four years.

Idimogu, a lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, told NAN on Sunday that such endorsement would profit the party and residents of Lagos state.

The two-term member of the Lagos assembly, who described Tinubu as a “master strategist”, said the endorsement was a good development and best for the party.

Idimogu said: “We need an experienced team to match forward like that of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat. The two of them know the way and they have been performing well.

“We do not need someone who will be starting all over again. We need continuity now in Lagos. Our national leader has acted well.

“We need someone already on ground and who knows the nooks and crannies of the state at a time Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.”

The Igbo leader, who described Sanwo-Olu as “Mr Sellable and Mr Buyable” said that he deserved a second term because of his sterling performance.

According to him, all efforts should be directed at ensuring that the presidential ambition of Tinubu comes to fruition.

NAN recalled that the immediate past governor, in the state, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid in 2019 was truncated over unresolved differences with interest groups within the party despite his achievements in office. (NAN)

