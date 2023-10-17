APC Nat’l Youth leader sets agenda for new ministers

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The youth wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) says great exploits are expected from the new Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim and the Minister of State for Youth, Mr Ayodele Olawande.

Mr Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of APC, said this on Tuesday in Lagos in a congratulatory letter to the duo.

“Let me begin by extending my most sincere congratulations to you on your nomination, confirmation and now swearing-in, as ministers to steer the ship of youth development for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Our party and the nation are proud of you and anticipate great exploit from you.

“You have come into this office at such a peculiar time, to serve in the cabinet of one of the most phenomenal President in the history of Nigeria. Honourable Ministers, the time is now to renew the hope of our youths.”

Israel assured the new ministers of necessary support from APC youth wing to help them achieve their goals and aspirations.

“As your leader, and that of our more than 10 million young members of the APC, you can be assured of my commitment and that of the youth wing of the party to provide you any support you may require from our side of the aisle (the party).

“Collectively, we can transform the lives of our youths and make it more meaningful as they pursue their individual aspiration.

“Please feel free to reach out anytime to tap into this knowledge and be assured of my commitment to your success.

“I can assure you that the youths of Nigeria will give you our total support and help you succeed because your success is that of our generation.

“I wish you and other young appointees the best in your service to our nation and look forward to collaborating with you in improving the livelihood of the progressive and Nigerian Youths,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu on Monday swore in Ibrahim, a 37-year-old medical doctor and Olawande, a 34-year-old community development expert, as ministers. (NAN)

