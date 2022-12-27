APC National Women Leader donates food items to women in C/River

By George Odok

Dr Betta Edu, National Women Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) donated food and non-food items to women in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River on Tuesday.

Dr Edu’s Personal Assistant, Mrs Anjor Obande, made the donation on behalf of her principal.

Items donated to women in Ntansele community in Ikom included rice, wrappers and cartons of noodles.

Obande told the women that the items were part of Dr Edu’s Christmas gifts to women in the state, adding that a difficult-to-reach community like Ntansele deserved support from government and from individuals at all times.

“This exercise is part of the nationwide reach-out of the Women Wing of APC under the leadership of Dr Betta Edu to share the joy of Christmas and New Year with women.

“This donation is to cushion the challenges faced by some people during this period and to help put food on their tables.

“Dr Edu will continue to attract more of this because your smile is her happiness at all times,’’ Obande said.

Mrs Angela Ogar, who responded on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked Dr Edu and said the donation would go a long way to ameliorate the economic challenges of recipients. (NAN)