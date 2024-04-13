APC National Welfare Secretary mourns Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, describes death as loss for Nigeria

The National Welfare Secretary (NWS) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, has expressed his grief and sympathy

By Chinedum Anayo

The National Welfare Secretary (NWS) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, has expressed his grief and sympathy over the death of elder statesman, political heavyweight, former governor of Abia state and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

The NWS stressed that Nigeria is mourning, as she has just lost one of the finest leaders from the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

Dr. Onu who reportedly passed away in the early hours of Thursday in Abuja, was the first civilian governor of Abia State, prominent political figure in Nigeria and a first class Engineer.

In a statement issued by Hon. Donatus Nwankpa in Abuja, signed by His Special Assistant, Uche Okorie, Dr. Onu will be remembered and honored for the role he played in the formation of APC, his role in developing Abia state when he was the state’s Executive Governor.

“He will be greatly missed by the South Eastern part of Nigeria in particular and Nigeria for stepping down for Chief Olu Falaye out of equity and fairness in the 1999 general elections.” The statement reads.

According to the NWS, “The loss of the former minister of Science and Technology and former APC Presidential Aspirant is a huge loss to the nation.

“On behalf of myself, family and people of Abia state, I express my deepest condolences to the immediate family, his political associates, Ebonyi State and Nigeria at large.

“May God grant his soul enteral rest. Amen”, the statement concluded.