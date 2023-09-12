APC National Welfare Sec. solicits unity among chieftains in Abia

By Leonard Okachie

The new APC National Welfare Secretary, Chief Donatus Nwamkpa, has urged warring party chieftains to sheathe their sword and unite for the progress and electoral fortunes of the party in Abia.

Nwamkpa made the call on Monday in Umuahia, while addressing some APC chietains and members during a reception organised in honour of his nomination as a national officer of the party.

He charged them to always preach peace and carry everybody along.

He said, “The war is over, there is no longer any internal division or faction in Abia APC.”

Nwamkpa, who was a former state chairman, said that “it is all about a new face of APC, where there is no faction or division”.

According to him, there is no victory until we capture the state Government House.

“Abia APC is rooted in culture of collegiate leadership. There is no sole administrator.

“APC is deeply rooted in consultation, co-operation and mutual understanding,” he said.

He also spoke about the party’s perceived quietness as an opposition in Abia.

He said that the party had yet to accept the status of an opposition, since it was challenging the election of Gov. Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

“We are not sleeping, we are doing integration, re-organisation, reconciliation, and we are waxing stronger than we have ever been,” he said.

He advised Nigerians, especially the South-East region, to moderate their criticisms against President Bola Tinubu and support his quest to transform the nation.

“What the South-East need is infrastructure, security and level playing field for them to exhibit their talent.

“I want to say that the South-East, having produced some key persons in this government with a policy of an all-inclusive system, will have nothing to fear,” he said.

Earlier, a former state lawmaker, Chief Chidi Nwosu, who spoke on behalf of “Friends of Donatus Nwankpa,” said the reception was organised in recognition of his new position.

Nwosu, a chieftain of APC, said that with Nwamkpa’s elevation, it was convincing that an appropriate square peg had been fixed into a square hole.

“As grassroots-oriented friends of the latest National Welfare Secretary, we shall support the expansion, development and progress of our party in Abia,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwamkpa was nominated as a replacement for late Friday Nwosu from Abia, who died in office on March 10.

Nwamkpa was inaugurated on August 25. (NAN)

