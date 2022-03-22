APC National Organising Secretary: Coalition endorses Fakai as favourite candidate 

By Femi Ogunshola

The Coalition of Northern All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Stakeholders has endorsed Abubakar Fakai, as its favourite candidate for the party’s National Organising Secretary.

This endorsement is coming ahead of the APC National Convention slated for Saturday.

Mr Adamu Kicinga, convener and leader of the coalition, made this known at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kicinga said that equity and fairness must be considered in the election of the next set of members of National Working Committee (NWC) at the forthcoming convention.

”APC northern youths are out to intimate leaders, stakeholders and party loyalists on the need to ensure that experience and loyalty are keyed into electing members of NWC.

“There is no doubt that several individuals and political interests have been jostling to occupy the NWC positions, already zoned to the Northwest zone of the country.

“But, since the inception of the APC, Kebbi State has never been opportune to produce a member of the APC NWC.

“The youth, therefore, considered this time as appropriate for such to manifest.

“We hereby advocate that in considering Kebbi State for this important position, we demand the youth to occupy the position of the National Organising Secretary of our great party.

“It is on this note that all of us, wholeheartedly, endorse the candidacy of Fakai, as the National Organizing Secretary of the APC,” he said.

Kicinga said that Fakai has the competence, capability, experience and political will to serve the APC in the position.

“As the Zonal Youth leader of the APC in the Northwest, his achievements are numerous. We are calling on all well-meaning party faithful to support him,” he said.

Kicinga said that the youth are optimistic ”the fortune of the party would become greater with the emergence of Fakai,” adding that Fakai is a competent leader. (NAN)

