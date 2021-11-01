APC National leadership ‘ll resolve crisis in Oyo- NCC Chairman

Prof. Adeolu Akande, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, says national leadership of the party will resolve the lingering crisis in the state.

Akande, also the Chairman, Nigerian Commission (NCC), gave the assurance in a statement which he personally signed and made available newsmen on Sunday evening in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akande was among the stakeholders who kicked against the conduct of Saturday rescheduled state congress in the state alleged falsified delegates’ list.

Akande said that the congresses held the three levels in the state remained contentious.

He, however, called for the resolute intervention of the party’s national leadership toward addressing the issue.

The NCC said that the party leadership would not leave the lingering crisis in the state chapter unresolved, if truly it was committed the party’s victory comes 2023.

“I acknowledge that there are unresolved issues the ward, local government and state levels of the party’s congresses.

“I wish the intervention of the national leadership of the party so far in the resolving the lingering crisis.

“I have no doubt that the commitment of the national leadership the victory of APC in the 2023 elections will make them evolve a formula resolve the crisis in Oyo State,” he said.

Akande urged party members in the state remain over the crisis resulting from the conduct of the party’s congresses in state.

“I call on members of the party remain and be law abiding, knowing that as members of the same party, we shall soon be working together return the party the fold of progressive states comes 2023,” he said. (NAN)

