APC National Convention: Women group drums support for Osinbajo presidency

By Chimezie Godfrey/Eagle Square, Abuja

A group of APC women under the aegis of “Nigerian Enterprenuers for Osinbajo” on Saturday called on stakeholders and all Nigerians to support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to become the next president of Nigeria come 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the group during the APC National Convention held at the Eagles Square, Abuja, Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Office of the Vice President, Nonye Ojekwe said the convention was going on well, adding that they were at the same time canvassing and propelling her principal, VP Osinbajo to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

Ojekwe who admitted the fact that the Vice President was yet to declare his intention, expressed confidence that he has the capacity to deliver good governance and the dividend of democracy to Nigerians.

She therefore urged stakeholders as well as Nigerians to pitch their tent with Osinbajo as a detribalized Nigerian qualified for the office of the president of the country.

She said,”You can see that the convention is going on well. We are here to elect the leaders of the party and that is the starting point for our party APC.

“When we are done with that, we will move to the next stage which will be the primaries, then the proper campaign for the 2023 general elections. But the business of the day is to elect the National officials for the party, then moving in from there we will be able to do other things.

“We are here canvassing and propelling my principal and someone I know very well to come and run for the office of the President.

“He has not declared yet but we are here on our own. I am here, not coming from his office but as a Nigerian woman with my other women here.

“He is someone I related with closely and I know he can deliver. He is not the CEO right now, when he becomes the CEO of this nation, with the support of all of us, we will see the difference.”

On Osinbajo’s chances of winning the presidential contest, as the political big wigs and the money bags, especially his former boss, Sen. Bola Tinubu are all coming out to contest for the position, she declared that the VP stands tall above all other contestants considering his pedigree educationally, intellectually, and otherwise.

“Osinbajo is a man of the people – the man of the big and the man of the small. He is the one that we need, he may not be the big man because of the size of his pocket, but the size of his mind, his educational background, his intellects, he is bigger than anybody that is contesting: I don’t know anyone that can be compared to him in that aspect, apart from the aspect of money. But money is not everything, the moneybags cannot take it, we’ve had enough of them, this time we want a different man, a man that believed in the course of Nigeria; he is a detribalised man, if you have a relationship with him you will be able to testify,” she asserted.

She further said that Osinbajo has chances of winning the 2023 presidential election, adding that Tinubu being his boss does not mean he can not contest.

According to her, their relationship is a mutually beneficial one, as they both benefit from each other.

“He has high chances to win. Tinubu being his boss doesn’t mean he cannot contest.

“Moreover, being his boss, if Osinbajo was not there to deliver, you would have heard a different story. They both benefitted from each other. Tinubu’s administration was able to make impact because Osinbajo was working from behind. He is the one that turned the Lagos state judiciary around. He gave the judges a new leap in Lagos state. They can testify to that.

“He started the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) the very first week he came in as commissioner and Attorney General of Lagos State. Me and you that cannot afford a lawyer, could go to the OPD to table our cases and the lawyers form the ministries will mediate between you and whoever you’re having a dispute with. Cases were resolved, prisons were decongested, things were moving on,” she stressed.

