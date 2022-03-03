APC National Convention: Turaki not the Salihu in party’s Zoning Committee

A major contender for the position of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Mallam Saliu Mustapha, the Turaki Ilorin has said he is not the same person appointed into the newly constituted zoning committee of the party.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Dapo Okubanjo said that the Comrade Mustapha Salihu announced as a member of the committee headed by Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, is a different person.

“Since the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) announced the membership of the 8-member Zoning committee, our team and have been inundated with calls from all over the country.

In the statement, the media Advisers said are constrained to again reaffirm that Turaki Saliu Mustapha, is not the same person as Comrade Mustapha Salihu, from Bornu state who was listed as a member of the committee.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Comrade Salihu was the National Vice Chairman, North East of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the tenure of former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole.

Further the statement said while Saliu Mustapha is from Kwara state and indeed the current Turaki of ilorin, Comrade Salihu is a key player in Adamawa politics.

The statement added that as a frontline aspirant in the race for the party’s national chairman, there is no way Turaki would be a member of the zoning committee for the forthcoming National Convention.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

