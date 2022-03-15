APC National Convention: Orji Kalu forwards list of Abia delegates to party leadership

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu on Monday in Abuja forwarded list of statutory delegates from Abia to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list is coming ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for March 26.

Kalu, in a letter addressed to the National Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, said the motive was to avoid the infiltration of fictitious names.

According to him, it is necessary to totally avoid the infiltration and importation of fictitious names and designations by some overzealous party men.

“I write as the Chief Whip of the Senate and leader of APC in Abia State, to convey to you the attached authentic list of statutory delegates from Abia State (APC Chapter). “This is as required and provided for in the constitution of our great party, APC for the forth coming national convention.

“Accordingly, with the above, our great party would have avoided certain landmines and embarrassing litigations, hence this list,” he said.

The list made available to newsmen has Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia from 1999 to 2007, Dr Chris Akomas, former deputy governor, 2007 to 2011 and Prince B. B. Apugo (BOT).

The list also includes Amb. Sam Nkire (BOT), three non-serving senators, Rep. Sam Onuigbo and two other serving members of the House of Representatives and 11 former members of the House of Representatives. Also in the list are Stanley Ohajuruka, Agwu U. Agwu and Martin Azubuike, former Speakers, Abia House of Assembly.

Three serving members of Abia state House of Assembly and six former principal officers of the state House of Assembly. (NAN)

