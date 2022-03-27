APC National Convention: Group congratulates new National Women Leader, Edu

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The All Progressives Congress Youth Lobby Group has congratulated the newly elected National Women Leader of the party, Dr Betta Edu.

The group in a statement issued by its Cross River Chairman, Oden Ewa, in Abuja on Sunday, described Edu’s victory as a victory for all the women including those who had aspired for the same office.

“We feel very elated and once again fulfilled that one of us, young, intelligent and exceptionally diligent Edu is the National Women Leader of our great party.

“This feat has further reinforced our firm believe that the future is now. Dr Edu is one of our shinning lights and will continue to remain so by the grace of God,” it said.

The group expressed confidence that by characteristic of Edu, she would carry everyone along and further create opportunities for other women to achieve their goals.

The group urged every party woman to give maximum support to Betta to enable her succeed in her new national role.

It thanked Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River for believing in Edu who has not only diligently but auspiciously served him as Commissioner for Health, adding that the governor will continue to be a huge inspiration to millions of young people across the country and beyond.

“Thank you for believing in Cross River youths; thank you for giving us the inspiration, mentorship, privilege, opportunity and platform to soar; thank you for leading us to the future we have always desired.

“It has always not been about you but about your people, right from day one. We, the youths, have been the biggest beneficiary of your kind magnanimity,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

