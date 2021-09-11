APC national convention: Aspirant pledges better youth inclusion in governance

September 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Abdulhamid Umar, an APC aspirant for the position of Youth Leader the North-West zone the forthcoming party’s Extra-ordinary National Convention, has pledged better youth inclusion governance and political activities, if elected.

Umar made the pledge on Saturday Kano a forum for youths from the seven states the zone, where he declared his ambition to contest for the position.


NPower

“Our participation this struggle is response to the by our governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, that youths must wake up and fully politics all levels.

“Ganduje has always been a beacon of hope and greatest advocate for youth development.

“Being the youngest member of the Contact and Mobilisation of APC Presidential Campaign Council 2019 as well as a member Youth Assembly, I think I a better chance for this position.

“It is all about serving humanity and strengthening party politics.

“So, I am here to share with you the collective vision and dream of taking our youths from the North-West zone to greater heights by ensuring their inclusion in governance,” he said.

Umar noted that his decision to contest for the position taken after extensive consultations with various party stakeholders in the zone.

According to him, if elected, he will also ensure that youths become self-reliant through various empowerment programmes both the state and federal levels.

of the supporters, who spoke the occasion, pledged their support for the aspirant “because of his experience as an activist, former students’ union leader and philanthropist.”

They also expressed their belief that his vision and dream would take youths in the zone to the next level. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,