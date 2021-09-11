APC national convention: Aspirant pledges better youth inclusion in governance

Abdulhamid Umar, an APC aspirant for the position of Youth Leader in the North-West zone in the forthcoming party’s Extra-ordinary National Convention, has pledged better youth inclusion in governance and political activities, if elected.

Umar made the pledge on Saturday in Kano at a forum for youths from the seven states in the zone, where he declared his ambition to contest for the position.

“Our participation in this struggle is in response to the call by our governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, that youths must wake up and participate fully in politics at all levels.

“Ganduje has always been a beacon of hope and greatest advocate for youth development.

“Being the youngest member of the Contact and Mobilisation of APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2019 as well as a member World Youth Assembly, I think I stand a better chance for this position.

“It is all about serving humanity and strengthening party politics.

“So, I am here to share with you the collective vision and dream of taking our youths from the North-West zone to greater heights by ensuring their proper inclusion in governance,” he said.

Umar noted that his decision to contest for the position was taken after extensive consultations with various party stakeholders in the zone.

According to him, if elected, he will also ensure that youths become self-reliant through various empowerment programmes at both the state and federal levels.

Some of the supporters, who spoke at the occasion, pledged their support for the aspirant “because of his experience as an activist, former students’ union leader and philanthropist.”

They also expressed their belief that his vision and dream would take youths in the zone to the next level. (NAN)

