A cross-section of Ilorin Emirate indigenes on Friday offered special prayers for the emergence of Malam Salihu Mustapha as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief Missioner of Ilorin Central Mosque, Imam Yakubu Aliagan, led the brief prayer session shortly before the commencement of the Juma’at service.

Aliagan prayed God to grant the politician’s heart desires as he had made contributions to Ilorin Emirate and toward the maintenance of the central mosque.

Also speaking, Baba Isale of Ilorin, Alhaji Abdullahi Sadiq, expressed confidence in the ability of Mustapha to deliver, if given the mandate.

He said the community decided to organise the special prayer for Mustapha because of his outstanding philanthropic gestures and immeasurable contributions to the development of Ilorin Emirate.

“Malam Mustapha has all it takes to lead APC at the national level because he is intelligent, humane and above all, he is God-fearing,” Sadiq said.

On his part, Amb. Tajudeen Olesin urged the stakeholders to provide a level playing ground for all APC chairmanship aspirants.

Olesin said if this was done, Mustapha stood a better chance to emerge as the national chairman of the party.

”All men of goodwill in the APC should queue behind Mustapha and ensure his emergence as the next national chairman of the party,” he said.

Olesin equally urged APC stakeholders to zone the party’s chairmanship to the North-central zone of the country.

Mr Abubakar Aduagba, an Engineer, said given his antecedents, Mustapha would perform creditably if given the chance to lead the ruling APC. (NAN)

