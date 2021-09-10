APC National Chairman: Youth Coalition urges ex Bauchi Governor to run

By Chimezie Godfrey

The APC National Youths Coalition for Change has called on Barrister Mohammed Abubakar to run for the office of National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forth-coming national convention.

Comrade Stanley Philips, the Spokesperson of the Coalition made the call during a press briefing on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the Coalition of APC Youths drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country commended the National Caretaker Committee for her reconciliatory efforts and membership drive so far, that have orchestrated a gale of defections into the Party.

The Coalition extended further invitation to opposition Governors and Stakeholders to join the APC family in order to galvanize greater dividend for their constituencies, states and country in general.

On the forthcoming national convention of the party, Comrade Philips revealed that the APC Youth Coalition having embarked on extensive grassroots cum field survey, has found Barr Mohammed Abubakar the most credible personality that will lead the party.

In view of the above, the Coalition therefore called on Barr Mohammed Abubakar to run for APC National Chairman.

He said,”Towards the forth-coming National Convention of the Party, we embarked on an extensive grass root/field survey to garner credible information and opinions on the most credible personality that will lead the party.

“After Six months of touring the 36 States of Nigeria and the FCT, we identified(amongst others) the need for a National Chairman that is versatile, truly progressive, professional, and solicitous with sound knowledge of the rule of law, justice and equity, who can provide the most visionary leadership for the Party and support Government to rapidly grow the economy, stamp out Corruption..

“After multiple rounds of intensive assessment of various party stalwarts who had served in different capacities, especially as Legislators and Governors since the party ascended power in 2015, APC Youths identified Barrister Mohammed Abubakar former Governor of Bauchi State, as possessing very lucid qualities that are befitting of the Party’s National Chairman.

“We appraised him to have the capacity of building a Stronger, United and Inclusive APC that can seamlessly win Elections, Drive Government Agenda and Ensure Sustainability.

“To this end, APC Youths across the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, hereby call on Barrister Mohammed Abubakar (popularly known as M.A. Abubakar) to kindly offer himself for this service and run for the office of National Chairman of the APC in the forth-coming national convention.

“We express total readiness to work with him, galvanize more support for Government Programs and Agenda, as well as reform the Party and mobilize grass root participation that will gain an estimated 10 Million new youth members for the Party before the 2023 general elections.

“This will certainly afford the APC a huge numerical advantage to win the 2023 General Elections across the country.

“Unanimously we say ‘M.A. Abubakar for APC National Chairman’! And ‘APC National Chairman for M.A. Abubakar’! Accordingly, we express readiness to commence further engagements with party members and stakeholders across the country to mobilize more supports, preparatory to the Party’s forth-coming National Convention.”

On the current insecurity that has bedeviled the nation, Comrade Philips called on all citizens and stakeholders to support the President Buhari’s government to tackle the challenge.

“We the APC Youths view the current insecurity across the country with grave concern and called on all citizens irrespective of political party affiliation,religious background, culture and ethnicity to join hands with the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR in surmounting these compelling and existential dangers.

“We solicit more international support for the Nigerian Government to fully reinstate security in the country before 2023, because we need to first have a country, for us to be able to hold elections therein,” he appealed.

