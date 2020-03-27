APC National Chairman tests negative to coronavirus

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has tested negative to coronavirus.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) announced Oshiomhole’s result in a statement Friday.

Following fears he could have physically interacted with person[s] who tested positive to the coronavirus, Oshiomhole presented himself for a test on Thursday and it has just been confirmed that the result returned negative, the APC spokesman said.