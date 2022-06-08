APC National Chairman preaches unity at party’s special convention

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman on Tuesday in Abuja, said unity was the only glue that could hold the party together.

He said this at the party’s special convention and presidential primary election, adding that it could not afford to go into the 2023 general elections divided.

“It doesn’t take rocket science to unite a party. It takes sincerity of purpose, commitment and determination to sacrifice our individual interest and ambitions for the larger interest of the party,” he said.

Adamu expressed grateful to the party’s members for standing by him and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) since he assumed office.

He stressed the need for reconciliation in all the party’s state’s chapters that, according to him, are held: “hostage by avoidable grievances.

“Efforts are required to work, perfecting electoral processes in our country, this feat would not have been attained without the cooperation of everyone concerned.

“It is a clear indication that our party has emerged stronger from the grievances, we are united and we are speaking with one voice once more.

“At the end of the current exercise, we shall begin a steady march towards the 2023 elections, going by our resolute, commitment to win and win big in all levels of elective offices up for contest.”

Adamu described the convention as the final lap towards the 2023 general elections, adding that the contest of the party’s flag in the coming presidential elections had been robust and statesman-like.

“We welcome all those who threw their hats in the ring, they are patriots. It is a seal to build in the foundation of comprehensive national development laid by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

He noted that the contest of president in all political parties usually heated up the polity, adding that it was particularly so with parties that paraded the largest number of aspirants.

“It is said that in all serious socio political contest, truth is the first casualty. It is so in this contest,” he said.

He decried unsubstantiated negative media reports against the party in some section, saying that there was need for the media to ensure factual reporting.

“We recognise the people’s right to freedom of speech and of the press, but all freedoms impose a major responsibility on those who exercise them and how they are exercised.

“The reckless exercise of that freedom from the high and the low impinges on the rights and responsibilities of all citizens,” Adamu said.

He, however, added that the struggle of attaining political power was a personal and legitimate aspiration which must not be used to divide the party or tear its members apart.

The APC national chairman stressed that those who seek the mandate of the people must submit themselves to their judgement and the electoral process.

He emphasised the need for discipline among members of the party, adding that a political party such as the APC, must show good example and fidelity in its core values.

“Washing our dirty linen in the public is not a mark of courage, it is a mark of irresponsibility, indiscipline,” he said. (NAN)

