APC National Chairman commends INEC on BVAS, optimistic on party’s victory

By Cecilia Ijuo

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) on the use Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System(BVAS).

Adamu gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

”Although the system malfunctioned in some places, it is not overwhelming to question the credibility of the election.

”We heard from INEC that some BVAS malfunctioned. We expected it because it is a technology and with the political environment like our own, I am not expecting it to be 100 per cent.

“I must commend INEC that though there were hitches, they were not particularly overwhelming to a point of questioning the credibility of the election.

“I think it has been worth the experiment and it should be used for subsequent elections, “he said.

Adamu said he is optimistic that the APC Presidential Candidate Sen. Bola Tinubu will ein the election.

”If the information we are beginning to receive from various parts of the country is anything to go by, one has every reason to be optimistic that our candidate will win.

“I know Tinubu will win because of his faith in God and we have worked for it and we believe Nigerians have listened to us just as they have listened to others.

“I believe our message has gone deeper and has bigger spread and understanding of what we are,”he said.

On what the party intends to do differently for national development should Tinubu win, Adamu said everything is contained in the manifesto.

He said APC party members were not beginners, adding that they had been “tested” by Nigerians.

According to him, there is no denying the fact that given their expertise, understanding and goodwill their candidate qualify to win.

On vote buying, the chairman said he did not believe in it.

He said, “I do not believe in this idea of people claiming to be purists, having holier than thou attitude to life and being pretentious.

“I believe very electoral system and every country has