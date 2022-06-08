APC National Chairman, Adamu congratulates Tinubu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory as the 2023 presidential candidate of the party.

Adamu said in a letter that Tinubu’s emergence was a vindication of the party’s “nationalistic outlook and patriotic posture as the Party of choice for every Nigerian”.

His letter to Tinubu reads: “I present to Your Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my compliments and those of the members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, in the best of traditions.



“I write on behalf of the entire membership of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate Your Excellency on the sterling victory that you recorded at the just concluded Special National Convention to emerge as the Presidential Candidate of our great Party.



According to the National Chairman’s “Your victory has vindicated our Party’s nationalistic outlook and patriotic posture as the Party of choice for every Nigerian. I am pleased that the Party spoke with one voice when the delegates voted overwhelmingly to nominate you as our presidential candidate.



“It is my sincere hope and prayer that our collaborative efforts between the Party’s National Secretariat and your Presidential campaign team will proceed with the shared expectations of victory at the 2023 general elections, by the grace of God.



“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest regard”, the letter concludes.

