APC National Chair: Youth group supports Sani Musa

The Nigeria Coalition for Youths in Politics (YIP) on Saturday threw its weight behind the choice of Sen. Sani Musa, as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement issued in Abuja by Olusegun Oshaji, Director-General of YIP, the group’s choice of Sani is a collective decision to help sustain the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration under the auspices of the APC.

“We believe Sen. Musa remains the man to sustain President Buhari’s legacy and kick-start a new direction of electing officials that will consolidate on the numerous achievements of the party.

“Revival of the abandoned rail revolution, construction of roads and bridges and social investment programmes undertaken by the President must be sustained.

“President Buhari has achieved a lot through collaboration with the judiciary and legislature; it is only apt to choose a credible national leader to sustain such tempo, under the auspices of the party.

He described Musa to be a bridge-builder and one with sound mentality that could consolidate efforts so far made by the Caretaker Committee of the party led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

“Musa as the preferred national chairman of the APC was painstakingly chosen after several consultations with critical stakeholders of the party across various regions of the country.

“He is indeed an embodiment of progressive politics and a loyal party man whose indelible contributions to the growth of the party will not go unnoticed.

“The choice of Musa is in the interest of the party across all regions and contribution towards meaningful development of the party,” Oshaji said.

YIP is a support group that comprises Nigerian youths based in the South-south region. (NAN)

