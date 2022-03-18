APC Nat’I Chairmanship: FCT APC Forum drums support for Al-makura

By Chimezie Godfrey

The FCT APC Concerned Peoples Forum says Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura is the best candidate that will fit in the position of the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress.

The Chairman of the Forum, Hadsan Sardauna who made assertion on on Friday in Abuja, said Al-Makura has demonstrated his good leadership style as the Governor of Nasarawa State, among other leadership positions he has held over the years.

Sardauna therefore said that Al-Makura is the best candidate for the ruling party’s national chairmanship position, while he called on members of the APC to give him their support.

He said,” Who is Almakura, a Nasarawa born citizen of kwandare, an administrator and a business ‘mugul’ a leader per-excellence. A man who change the face of Nasarawa state at a time when there was a political, security and economic meltdown.

“He was the only man that challenges the power of the people democratic party (PDP). A founding father of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change(CPC) which gave birth to our great APC, A man who raised Nasarawa state from the water fall. A born Gwandara legislator and a party manager.

“In his good leadership style, foresight and prowse he was made the state governor of Nasarawa state and now a serving senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, a crowned prince and the Sardaunan Gwandara nations of all time.

“No wonder the name Almakura has stand the test of time as an embodiment of the finest values of a good commodity that can be sell in the market and because of this the FCT APC CONCERN PEOPLES FORUM see him more worthy as the best candidate that will fit in the position of the national chairman of APC so that the gains and securing the future will be our watch words.

“Distinguished senator Umaru Tanko Almakura AKA Ta’al a serving senator has done it before and he will do it again.

“Many people have attested to his performance in good and quality governance he raised Nasarawa state and bridge every gap of unemployment, women empowerment, youth emancipation in leadership, infrastructural development, the vulnerable and poverty alleviation in the face of the leadership of PDP and brought everything to normal.

“No doubt the system is crying for a genuine transformation to endow it with a greater resilience and capacity to respond effectively.

“The choice before, the good people of our great party the APC and Nigeria at large is to support this cause in the coming national convention come 26th March irrespective of our ethnic cheuvism, regional jingoism, and religious bigotry.

“This is a man who in his conciliating and mediating effort have strive and supported the developmental agenda, political steadwardness and peaceful coexistence in the present administration of president Muhammadu Buhari.”

Sardauna noted that Al-Makura is a goal getter, a rational thinker and a perfect democrat, and therefore most suitable to pilot the affairs of the ruling party.

“Almakura goals, whether small or large are reasonable and directed towards the long term results not quick and temporary fixes that may backfire because he knew that if power comes responsibility are now more than ever, because he is a rational thinker where he can control his emotion, feelings.

“He does not take others down for himself to rise up but he belief that what belongs to you belongs to you and he is a perfect democrat where he always want people to agitate for their right when it is necessary at the same time not with violent, this is the man who the cap fit and the leadership of APC should support Ta’al, support Almakura for APC National Chairman,” Sardauna stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

