APC Nasarawa stakeholders drum support for Sule

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Wakama community, Nasarawa State have drummed support for Gov. Abdullahi Sule in his development strides.

They said the support would ensure speedy development across the state and enable residents enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The stakeholders made the call on Friday at their meeting with the executive members of APC of Wakama electoral ward, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Peter Angbashim, the immediate past councillor representing the electoral ward, said support for Sule ensure faster development in the state.

He urged stakeholders and other members of the party to continue to mobilise support for the government and the party at all levels.

“Let us continue to do our best in mobilising support for Gov. Sule. and our great party to continue to succeed,” he said.

Angbashim said Sule’s developmental strides across the state had impacted positively on the lives of the people.

The former councillor also urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic or political affiliations for development to thrive.

Mr Joshua Tsaku, APC Chairman in the ward, also called for support for Sule.

“We need to work in unity and woo more members to take the party to greater height. Let us also pray and support other leaders in the state to succeed,” Tsaku said.

Earlier, Mr Charles Shari, Chairman of the stakeholders Forum, said the meeting was to discuss the way forward for the party in the area.

He urged party members to continue to unite to ensure the victory of the party in future elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other stakeholders equally stressed the need for members to continue to mobilise support for the governor to succeed.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...