APC names 5-member panel to review anti-party activities in states

#TrackNigeria- The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a 5-member committee to review the numerous petitions on anti-party activities of some members from the states.

National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu,

Who disclosed this in a statement Monday also said the NWC has received several petitions alleging various forms of anti-party activities by some members, including working against the party or our candidates in the just concluded elections.

The Party’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Otunba Niyi Adebayo is Chairman of the Committee.

Other members are National Vice Chairman (South-west), Mr. Bankole Oluwajana; National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala; National Treasurer, Adamu Fanda and National Disabled Leader, Misbau Lawal Didi.

The Committee has one week to submit its report.

