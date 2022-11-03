APC mourns Zamfara PDP chairman

By Ishaq Zaki

Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Gusau expressed sadness at the death of the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Alhaji Sani Ahmad.

Alhaji Ahmad died in Gusau on Wednesday at the age of 62 years after an official engagement with Islamic clerics.

Publicity Secretary of the APC in Zamfara, Malam Yusuf Idris extended the condolences of the party to the family and associates of Ahmad.

State’s chairman of the APC, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani described the death as unfortunate, sudden and shocking.

“The state’s PDP Chairman’s death came while he was working to ensure peace among Islamic scholars.

“On behalf of the entire APC members, we extend our condolences to members of the PDP over the great loss.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest,’’ Idris quoted Danfulani has having said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

