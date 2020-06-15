APC mourns Senator Osinowo

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the death of Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo, Senator representing Lagos East in the Senate, as a “big blow”.

This is contained in a statement by the party’s Spokesperson, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Monday.

“We join other Nigerians, the entire National Assembly, the good people of Lagos East in particular and Lagos State in general to mourn the passage of a democrat, who contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State as a lawmaker in the House of Assembly and Nigeria as a Senator.

“Though his tenure in the Senate was brief, our great party appreciates the loyalty of Senator Osinowo to the cause of the APC-led government.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, political associates in Lagos State and beyond, and the Senate for this irreparable loss and pray that the Almighty God grants the deceased peaceful and eternal rest”, the statement read.

