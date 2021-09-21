APC mourns Risikat Adegeye, ex-Lagos Assembly lawmaker

The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the immediate family of Ms Risikat Adegeye, who died on Tuesday at 62.Late Adegeye was an astute politician, who represented Amuwo-Odofin state constituency at the sixth legislative assembly, from 2011 to 2015.The Lagos state APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Risikat Adegeye, was one of the wives of Juju legend, King Sunny Ade (KSA).The APC spokesperson said late Adegeye was a two-time member of the Lagos Assembly Service Commission, before her untimely and sudden passage.

He said she would be remembered for her life, diligence, loyalty, humility and compassion that impacted on others.Also, the leader of Geye Solidarity Group in Amuwo-Odofin, Mr Sei Ipinlaye, commiserated with the Adegeye and APC family on the death of their matriarch.Ipinlaye said the late APC chieftain, contributed to the growth of Amuwo-Odofin/Oriade and the state in general.“

Her funeral arrangement will be announced by her immediate family ,” he said.Ipinlaye described the late Adegeye as a wonderful mother and leader. (NAN)

