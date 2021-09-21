APC mourns Risikat Adegeye, ex-Lagos Assembly lawmaker

September 21, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the immediate of  Ms Risikat Adegeye, who died on Tuesday at 62.Late Adegeye was an astute politician, who represented  Amuwo-Odofin state constituency at the sixth  legislative  assembly,  from 2011 to 2015.The Lagos state  APC  Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, made known in a statement  on Tuesday.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Risikat Adegeye, was one of the wives of  Juju legend, King Sunny Ade (KSA).The APC spokesperson said late Adegeye was a two- member of the Lagos Assembly Service Commission,  before her untimely and sudden passage.

said she be remembered for her life, diligence, loyalty, humility and compassion that impacted on others.Also, the leader of Geye Solidarity Group in Amuwo-Odofin, Mr Sei Ipinlaye, commiserated with the Adegeye and APC on the death of their matriarch.Ipinlaye said  the late APC chieftain, contributed to the growth of Amuwo-Odofin/Oriade and the state in general.“

Her funeral arrangement will be announced  by her immediate family ,” said.Ipinlaye described the late Adegeye as a wonderful mother and leader. (NAN)

