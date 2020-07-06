APC mourns former National Vice Chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir

The All Progressives Congress (APC)  Monday it was  deeply saddened by the death of our immediate-past National Vice Chairman (North West), Alh. esq.

Deputy National PublicitySecretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena disclosed this in a statement Monday.

Until his death, Alh. esq was also the Chairman Governing Board of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Chairman, Governing Council of Sokoto State University. He was once Attorney General of Sokoto state and Minister of Youth and .

He held the traditional title of Magatakarda Babba (Chief Scribe) of the Sokoto Sultanate. 

Nabena said, “The APC has lost a grassroots politician, true progressive and distinguished personality who served the party and country meritoriously and at the highest level. In grief, we urge all to remember and be comforted by the positive impact and indelible strides of the late Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir esq during his time on earth.

“We express our deep condolences to his immediate family, the Sokoto sultanate, the government and people of Sokoto State. May Almighty Allah be merciful and grant him Aljanat Firdaus.”


