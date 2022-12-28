APC mourns death of fun seekers in Calabar

By George Odok

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River on Wednesday expressed shock at the killing of seven fun seekers during the Carnival Bakers Parade in Calabar on Tuesday.

Many were also injured in the accident when a motorist rammed into the crowd of fun seekers.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in Cross River, Mr Erasmus Ekpang, stated on Wednesday in Calabar that its leadership was traumatised by the accident.

“The leadership of APC in Cross River is deeply pained and traumatised by the horrifying, saddening and devastating incident which has stained and shortened the joy and excitement of the Yuletide celebration.

“We mourn and sympathise with the families of the deceased and those injured who are currently receiving treatment.

“We also commiserate with our leader, Gov. Ben Ayade and indeed the entire people of our state over the harrowing incident.

“We pledge our support for the families of the deceased and survivors during this moment of grief and pain,’’ Ekpang stated.

He added that the party would do everything within its capacity to soothe the pain caused the families and the survivors.

He assured that the ugly and unfortunate occurrence would be addressed appropriately.

“We also want to state that this should not deter your confidence in the party as we are also out for you and your well-being.

“Please, once again, accept our deep sympathy on this unfortunate accident. We pray God to strengthen you and your families,’’ Ekpang stressed. (NAN)