APC mourns Abba Kyari

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed shock over the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

This was contained in statement by the Spokesperson of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Saturday.

“Even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Mallam Abba Kyari left on earth will be celebrated for a long time. We remember a cerebral Nigerian who excelled in his private dealings, professional endevours and public service.

“The President has indeed lost a competent, trusted, loyal, strong right hand man and longtime adviser who promoted, protected and defended his interest in good times and adversity”, the statement reads.

The APC also condolesd with Mallam Abba Kyari’s immediate family, President Buhari, leaders and members of the party, including the people and government of Borno state over the painful loss.